Plum Island resident brings piano to Port waterfront

NEWBURYPORT – Stroll over to the city’s boardwalk through Aug. 19 and you might hear the comforting sounds of someone playing a Beatles or Coldplay song on a psychedelic-looking upright piano.
Come back a few minutes later and perhaps you will hear Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata,” or a Bill Evans jazz ballad.
All these sounds were made possible by Plum Island resident and 2019 Newburyport High School graduate Mateo McDermott, who picked up the piano (not literally) and spent the last few weeks rehabbing it to help raise money for the Massachusetts Association for Mental Health.
The idea of acquiring a piano and setting it up for public use – an endeavor he calls “Play the Moment Public Piano” – came as a whim as he was looking to rid himself of items before heading to Virginia Tech where he is studying to become a biomedical engineer.
Knowing that Facebook’s marketplace page was a great way to sell unwanted items, he stumbled upon people looking to get rid of pianos.
Because of their bulk and cost associated with keeping them tuned, many people offer their old pianos for free. McDermott knew about other public pianos and came up with the idea of bringing one to Newburyport for a few weeks to raise money for his favorite charity.
McDermott found one he liked in South Berwick, Maine. With a rental truck and some buddies, he collected the roughly 400-pound piano and brought it his friend’s garage.
Through July, he worked on the piano to give it a fresh look and a thorough tuneup. At the same time, he began chatting with officials at Newburyport City Hall about where to place the piano. After a few back-and-forth ideas, the sculpture patch next to the boardwalk near Tuscan Kitchen was chosen.
“It gets a lot of attention there,” McDermott said.
Katie Myos of Beverly stopped by Friday afternoon to play the instrument.
“This is fantastic. We love music and art. We love coming up to Newburyport,” said Myos, who was there with her family. “What a great positive thing.”
McDermott, who taught himself how to play piano about eight months ago, said knowing people were enjoying it made him very happy.
“Yeah, I love it. People all around say they love it,” McDermott said.
A week ago, McDermott and five of his friends lifted the piano off a trailer and carried it beneath a large tree where it now sits.
McDermott, who is spending much of the summer at Newburyport Public Library studying for the fall semester, visits the piano often.
Sometimes, he comes just to make sure the tarp he left there is being placed over it when the day is over or when rain is coming. He also checks the humidity, knowing that if it rises to 70%, it could begin rusting the strings in the piano. A portable sensor placed inside the piano cabinet alerts him if the humidity reaches 70%.
People visiting or playing the piano are encouraged to donate to the Massachusetts Association for Mental Health. McDermott said there is a strong connection between music and mental health, with researchers saying music can help maintain mental health and music therapy can be used to treat trauma and depression.
To learn more about the Massachusetts Association for Mental Health or donate, visit: mamh.org
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.