NEWBURYPORT — Residents are being asked to be alert and prepared as Tropical Storm Henri, which is expected to strengthen to a hurricane, is likely to strike New England on Sunday evening. At the same time, city officials are suggesting that some Plum Island residents evacuate until the storm passes.
"The city of Newburyport is taking all precautions as Henri looks to make landfall somewhere in New England in the next few days," Mayor Donna Holaday said Friday afternoon. "We urge everyone to read and follow the guidance from the experts to keep you and your family safe during this dangerous storm."
It is suggested that Plum Island residents who have alternate housing, especially those in historically problematic areas, should leave the island. No evacuation orders have been issued, however.
Residents should prepare for the possibility of utility disruptions, including power and possible water/sewer disruption during the storm. Plum Island residents who choose to stay, especially those in existing problematic areas such as Reservation Terrace, will have water service suspended to prevent system-wide problems during Henri's landfall, according to city officials.
"We are preparing for the worst, as New England has not seen a hurricane in three decades," fire Chief Christopher LeClaire said. "Residents should take all necessary precautions and be prepared for the loss of power and other utility services."
As for the Newbury part of Plum Island, Newbury police Chief John Lucey said as of Friday at 3 p.m. there has been no discussions regarding possible evacuation recommendations. However, Lucey said residents there should be prepared for power outages and flooding issues.
Lucey went on to say that more information and a clearer picture regarding the storm should be available by late Saturday.
"We're monitoring it it closely," he said.
Residents should not call 911 to report a power outage. Save the 911 phone lines for life-threatening emergencies, he said.
According to the National Hurricane Center, as of 5 a.m. Friday, Tropical Storm Henri is moving west-northwest over the western Atlantic and is about 780 miles south-southwest of Nantucket.
There remains some uncertainty in the track, but models are strongly suggesting that New England by late Sunday may have its first direct hurricane strike since Hurricane Bob in 1991.
Henri is forecast to intensify into a hurricane on Friday with additional strengthening predicted to occur this weekend. There is a potential for tropical storm and hurricane force winds, along with rough seas. Swells from Henri are expected to reach the east coast Friday and continue through the weekend. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.
There is a hurricane watch in effect for parts of Southern New England, and a storm surge watch for parts of the south shore of Massachusetts. However, advisories and watches are expected to be issued for the local area. Residents are urged to stay alert and monitor the local forecast.
Newburyport officials are receiving briefings as the situation is updated, and are staying current on storm tracks and forecasts to ensure staffing is in place to deal with any emergency that arises. Newburyport has called in additional public safety and emergency management staff.
