Merrimac - Janis Marie LeBrun, age 65, of Amesbury, Mass., passed away at the Merrimack Valley Health Center in Amesbury on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born in Peabody, Mass., March 17, 1955, and grew up in Merrimac, Mass. She was the daughter of Ruth (Anderson) LeBrun of Peabody, Mass., …