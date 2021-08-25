NEWBURYPORT — Plum Island Outdoors will conduct walking tours of Plum Island and Plum Island Point on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.
The 60-minute walking tours, led by Bill Sargent, are from Newburyport Plum Island Beach to the south jetty and back, rain or shine. Free parking is available in the Newburyport Plum Island Beach parking lot.
Participants can see the erosion on Plum Island at Plum Island Point. They can also discuss the erosion caused by Tropical Storm Henri.
The cost is $10 and payable at the walk.
Parking is also available at the Newburyport Beach parking Lot. The parking cost is discounted and payable at the entrance.
For more information: https://plumislandoutdoors.org/event/walking-tour-of-plum-island-point-plum-island-beach-6/.
