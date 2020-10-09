NEWBURYPORT – A Plum Island woman accused of attacking two police officers who responded to her Julia Street home in December avoided jail time Wednesday during her appearance in Newburyport District Court.
Beth Durkee, 50, saw two counts of assault and battery of a police officer and a resisting arrest charge continued without a finding for nine months.
At the same time, a drunken-driving charge was generally continued for nine months. If she remains alcohol free with random screens and attends three AA meetings per week during that time, the charges against her would be dropped.
Julia Street is off Old Point Road on the basin side of the barrier island in Newburyport.
Durkee was drunk Dec. 17 when she got behind the wheel of her husband’s truck about 5:30 p.m. and drove off in the falling snow, according to a police report.
A concerned neighbor called police, believing Durkee was driving drunk. A few minutes after Officer Kevin Martin and others arrived at the home to conduct a welfare check, Durkee returned. She got out of the truck, walked into her garage and lit a cigarette.
Martin followed her in the garage and began asking her questions.
Durkee, according to an Essex County prosecutor, repeatedly punched Martin in her garage. Martin was forced to defend himself, leading to a struggle near a woodstove and sharp, broken boards on the ground.
Eventually, Martin punched her in the head to subdue her, but it was only after Officer Travis Wile and the woman's husband intervened that the struggle stopped. It took several more minutes before the two officers were able to handcuff Durkee, according to Martin’s report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached by email at drogers@newburyportnews.com.
