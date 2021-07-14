NEWBURYPORT — The City Council approved increases in plumbing and gas fees Monday night.
For residential plumbing, fees increased from $20 to $40 for permits, from $30 to $45 for inspections, from $5 to $10 for each fixture, and from $30 to $60 for replacement of hot water heaters.
For commercial plumbing, fees increased from $30 to $40 for permits, from $30 to $45 for inspections and from $40 to $75 for replacement of hot water heaters. The charge for each fixture remained at $10.
For residential gas, fees increased from $20 to $40 for permits, from $30 to $45 for inspections and from $30 to $60 for replacement of hot water heaters. Appliance fees are still $5.
For commercial gas, fees increased from $30 to $40 for permits, from $30 to $45 for inspections and from $40 to $50 for replacement of hot water heaters. Appliance fees remained at $10.
For all residential and commercial plumbing and gas needs, the council agreed to add a new reinspection fee of $45 if something fails and needs to be looked at again.
The first reading of these increases took place during the council meeting's June 28 with councilors voting 8-1 to approve. Councilor at large Joseph Devlin voted against the increases. Councilor at large Afroz Khan and council President Jared Eigerman were absent for the vote.
On Monday, the council voted 10-1 to approve the increases with Devlin voting against the measure.
The ordinance was sponsored by Councilor at large Charles Tontar.
