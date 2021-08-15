PLUM ISLAND – PlumFest, a free afternoon-long "porchfest" of music and entertainment will return Saturday, Sept. 18 on the island from noon to 6 p.m.
The festival organizers are looking for volunteers to help with many duties involved in running the event, which is a fundraiser to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of the Lower Merrimack Valley. Donations collected by the bands benefit the club.
Homeowners volunteer and bands volunteer, but people also are needed for music coordination, check-ins, pedestrian guidance, running the information table, T-shirt sales, making signs and many other duties.
To volunteer visit PlumFest.org and use the menu tab to find the volunteer page, or email bearwik@aol.com or call 508-527-8900.
