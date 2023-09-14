PLUM ISLAND — Depending on where Hurricane Lee decides to go, 100 bands will be rocking out on more than 50 porches and driveways Saturday as PlumFest returns for its eighth year.
The event, which raises money for the Boys & Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley’s music education program, features several local bands along with great talent from across the region.
“It’s the best day on Plum Island,” event manager Mary Ellen Powers said.
As of Wednesday, Hurricane Lee was tracked as hugging the Eastern Seaboard and possibly nipping Massachusetts only hours before PlumFest’s scheduled noon start.
Powers said organizers, along with the Newbury Police Department, are closely monitoring weather conditions and would provide updates on Hurricane Lee’s trajectory starting Thursday morning. Further information is to be released Friday morning and afternoon with a final decision made Saturday at 8 a.m.
Criteria for canceling the event include high winds and heavy rain. A combination of heavy rain and strong wind could, for example, cause the lone road in and out of Plum Island to flood, stranding PlumFest guests and musicians.
“The upcoming weather event is certainly a concern,” Newbury police Chief Patty Fisher said.
Fisher also said the decision to cancel lies solely on festival organizers since it is not a town event. That doesn’t stop her or City Marshal Mark Murray from making recommendations.
“I caution nonresidents who intend to go to Plum Island during any storm to be aware that they could easily end up stranded if Plum Island Turnpike floods. Our shelter options on Plum Island for non-island residents are minimal to nonexistent,” Fisher said.
Fisher added that visitors often forget Plum Island is an island.
“It’s separated from the main land with one way on and off and that way frequently floods, thus separating the island completely from the mainland for unpredicted periods of time,” she said. “Wind plays a major role in how long it takes for the high tide to recede, thus making it difficult to anticipate the duration of Mother Nature’s closure of Plum Island Turnpike.”
Among the many returning bands are the Pathological Outliers, which will once again play outside the Hutchins Road home of Ron and Diane Barrett.
“It’s just a blast,” lead singer Ed Cameron said.
Cameron said his band, which has been participating in PlumFest for six or seven years, will play a roughly 90-minute set starting at 3:30 p.m.
“We’ll go until Ron and Diane pull the plug on us,” he said.
Asked to describe PlumFest to someone who has never experienced it, Cameron called it a “low-key” event.
“But you get to hear some amazing talent,” he said.
The Pathological Outliers are not outliers when it comes to bands performing at a particular location. Powers said roughly 80% of the bands taking part this year coordinated their appearances and set times with homeowners. The remaining 20% percent of bands were assigned random locations.
Asked whether that reality is turning PlumFest into a members-only event, Powers said she wants to continue providing a stage for all musicians.
Cameron called the dynamic a “great problem to have.”
Powers said this year’s crop of talent will include three or four young performers from the Newburyport and Triton school systems. The performers will all be taking to the stage outside Mad Martha’s restaurant.
“I’m really excited about that.” Power said. “I’m hoping it takes root.”
Among the younger voices to sing Saturday is 18-year-old Triton Regional High School senior Eloise Kirkpatrick.
“It’s really fun because the whole island comes to life,” Kirkpatrick said.
Kirkpatrick, who rocked PlumFest last year for the first time, described her music as Americana meets the 1990s. Her two-hour set will include songs by Taylor Swift, Radiohead and Mazzy Star.
Kirkpatrick said she thrilled with the concept of highlighting teen performers at the event.
Powers and Cameron said the festival is in line with the low-key nature of Plum Island, which Cameron likened to Key West, Florida.
“There’s definitely a PI vibe out there for sure,” Cameron said.
Set times are staggered throughout the afternoon with each location hosting multiple bands, the idea being not to have musicians drowning out each other and to make sure the island doesn’t become too overwhelming for homeowners not taking part.
“Without them, we wouldn’t have a PlumFest because it’s the private homes that are the stages,” Powers said, referring to participating homeowners.
Powers said the festival works so well because the island is populated with not only musicians and artists, but major music fans.
She pointed to regular gigs at the Sunset Club, Plum Island Grille and Plum Island Beachcoma, which all host live music. There are also several beach jams during the summer that draw plenty of talent and fans, Powers said.
“Plum Island is home to many musicians and artists and people who love music,” Powers said. “It’s a day of celebration, a celebration of the great talent on Plum Island.”
Assuming the event is a go, organizers hope people take advantage of a free shuttle service based at Plum Island Airport that runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Carpooling is also encouraged since there are limited parking lots on the island and in general, on-street parking is not allowed. Police officers have been hired to oversee public safety and traffic enforcement.
“It usually goes off without a hitch, the past few years have been a glorious time,” Powers said.
More information on PlumFest can be found on its website: plumfest.org.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
