NEWBURYPORT – Local journalist and author Dyke Hendrickson will discuss a half-century of the Grog restaurant in a podcast Tuesday, March 9.
The podcast is “Life Along the Merrimack,” and it can be heard Tuesdays from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on 96.3 Joppa radio and on local Comcast cable TV channel 9.
Hendrickson’s guest will be Bill Nichelmann, who with his wife Nicole, is owner of the Newburyport restaurant and bar.
Nicole’s father Richard Simkins owned the Middle Street venue from 1970 to his death in 2014.
“Life Along the Merrimack” has been airing since March 2020.
Hendrickson recently wrote a book titled, “Merrimack: The Resilient River, An Illustrated Narrative of the Most Historic River in New England” which will be released in late April.
