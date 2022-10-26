NEWBURYPORT — "POE," Theater in the Open’s annual performance of Edgar Allan Poe’s classic poems and stories, comes to the Ellen T. Brown Memorial Chapel at the Oak Hill Cemetery on Thursday for two performances at 6 and 8 p.m.
After a successful run at the Gedney House in Salem earlier this month, Theater in the Open is bringing "POE" back to Newburyport for an encore performance for the first time since 2019. Put on hold in 2020 and 2021 due to concerns about COVID-19, Theater in the Open is thrilled to be partnering with the Oak Hill Cemetery again, and bringing this production back to its original home, according to organizers.
The presentation of "POE" brings macabre poems and stories from Edgar Allan Poe to life, including “The Raven.”
“We are so excited to be bringing this back to Newburyport,” said Edward F. Speck, Theater in the Open’s artistic director. “We’ve been lucky to bring this on the road for the past couple of years, but Oak Hill Cemetery is really where this production shines. The entire creative team wanted to bring this back to the Brown Memorial Chapel, and we’re glad it was possible.”
"POE" will be presented at the Ellen T. Brown Memorial Chapel at the Oak Hill Cemetery. Seating is strictly limited, and tickets are going quickly. For more information about "POE" in Newburyport visit Theater in the Open’s website at: theaterintheopen.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.