AMESBURY — A 65-year-old Woodwell Circle resident was arrested Monday afternoon, hours after police say he robbed the Citizens Bank branch in the CarriageTown Marketplace Stop & Shop.
Matthew Taylor was charged with unarmed robbery and is due to be arraigned Tuesday in Newburyport District Court, according to Amesbury police.
Several local police officers responded around 11:15 a.m. after receiving a 911 call that a man dressed in a black sweat suit, sunglasses and a grey newsboy cap had just passed a note to a Citizens Bank teller demanding money.
Taylor was handed $1,936 before fleeing, according to police.
Officers were soon joined by a pair of detectives who immediately began checking the area and viewing local camera footage.
Using camera footage, officers was able to identify Taylor. He was then interviewed at the School Street police station and arrested. From start to finish the investigation lasted roughly two hours, according to local police.
Although the bank branch shut down after the robbery, the supermarket remained open with plenty of customers going about their business by noon.
Officers from the Salisbury Police Department and State Police troopers assisted in Monday’s investigation and numerous cruisers could be seen staking out positions near the Riverwalk Trail by 1 p.m.
By 2:30 p.m., Police Chief Craig Bailey announced Taylor was in custody. Bailey went on to said he was “incredibly proud” of his team’s response and was grateful for the help of surrounding law enforcement partners.
“If not for the prompt and professional response from the police, this may have gone very differently,” he said. “The team here at APD not only responded quickly but they immediately started using technology (cameras) to their advantage, which resulted in a quick identification of the suspect.”
