NEWBURYPORT — A Seabrook woman was ordered held without bail Thursday morning, roughly 12 hours after local police charged her with cocaine trafficking and several more drug-related offense following her arrest at the Port Plaza.
Ashley Brown, 33, of Centennial Street in Seabrook was found asleep inside her car parked outside Shaw's Supermarket around 10 p.m. Wednesday by Officer Schyler Reilly, who was conducting a routine patrol of plaza. After running the license plate number of Brown's car, Reilly learned she was wanted by New Hampshire authorities for fentanyl and cocaine possession, along with failing to appear in court.
Reilly said he waited until Officer Christopher Mead arrived before he pulled his cruiser behind Brown's car. As he shined his flashlight into the car, he immediately spotted a used crack pipe and spoon on the floor by her feet. There was also an open black safe on the passenger seat, he said.
Reilly knocked on the window jolting her awake. The officer could immediately tell she appeared intoxicated on drugs and asked if she had smoked crack cocaine. Brown, according to the report, denied smoking crack and said she was merely tired.
Reilly ordered her out of the car and said there was a warrant for her arrest. He then asked if he would find any drugs in her car if he conducted an inventory search. Brown admitted he would "probably find some."
While Mead kept an eye on Brown, Reilly began searching the car. Inside he reported finding used and unused crack pipes, lighter torches and spoons, four cell phones, prescriptions pills, crack cocaine, and two small bags of cocaine.
Inside the open safe, Reilly said he found more spoons, torches, sandwich bags, baking soda, weights, $403 in cash, what appeared to be fentanyl or heroin, a radar detector and a large amount of cocaine in a blue bag. There was also white powder scattered inside the safe, according to Reilly's report.
The cocaine in the blue bag weighed 67 grams, giving police enough probable cause to charge her with trafficking, the report went on.
In addition to cocaine trafficking, Brown was charged with being a fugitive from justice, possession of a class A substance to distribute, possession of a class B substance to distribute, possession of a class E substance to distribute, possession of a class A and B substance (subsequent offense), possession of a class E substance and a second driving under the influence offense.
Brown was eventually handcuffed and driven back to the Green Street station for booking.
During the booking process, she started falling asleep while standing. That prompted officers to call an Atlantic Ambulance crew to transport her to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. At the hospital, she was given a dose of the anti-opioid drug Narcan, according to police.
The next morning, she was brought to Newburyport District Court for arraignment. Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte asked Judge Peter Doyle to order her held due to her status as a fugitive from justice on the New Hampshire charges. She also asked Doyle to hold her on $10,000 cash bail due to the trafficking charge. Doyle agreed to the requests.
Brown was also arraigned on possession of a class A and B substance, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license charges stemming from activity in Salisbury weeks earlier, according to Salisbury police.
In February 2022, Brown was arrested by Salisbury police and charged with drug possession offenses after Lt. Richard Dellaria was gassing up his cruiser at the Bridge Road Gulf station. According to court records, Dellaria spotted Brown passed out in a black pickup truck parked next to his vehicle.
