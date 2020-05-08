SALISBURY – With the state’s requirement that everyone wear a mask while in public places now in effect, area law enforcement officials are faced with the challenge of enforcing Gov. Charlie Baker’s order.
The order requires that every person over the age of 5 wear a mask or cloth face covering when in a place open to the public, whether indoors or outdoors and when the individual is unable to maintain social distancing.
Failure to comply with Baker’s order could result in people being fined up to $300 for a second violation. Social distancing has been a way of life around the country for a few months to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Masks are also required when a person is inside or waiting in line outside any grocery store, pharmacy or other retail store. They are also required when providing or using the services of a taxi, car, livery vehicle, ride-sharing or something similar, mass transit or while within an enclosed or semi-enclosed transit stop or waiting area, according to the state.
Local boards of health and health agents are the primary enforcers of the mandate, according to a guidance sheet provided to area chiefs by the Attorney General’s Office and the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association. But those agencies can tap local law enforcement for assistance.
“Officers should be aware that individuals may be experiencing a high level of stress based upon the ongoing pandemic, and the orders and regulations being placed upon their liberty,” the guidelines read. “As with all citizen contacts, officers should seek to use this first contact with the party to calm the situation as much as possible, to establish a connection, and to diffuse the situation. Note that nothing in this guidance is meant to require, advise or recommend that officers deviate from accepted officer safety standards and tactics. Officer safety remains paramount."
So far, according to several area police officials, residents are generally following Baker’s mandate. Police in Newburyport, Salisbury, Amesbury, Merrimac and West Newbury reported no complaints or need to issue fines.
“Most people are doing what they’re supposed to do — following the governor’s order,” said West Newbury police Chief Jeffrey Durand.
Durand said most people are either carrying a mask or wearing one. The police chief said he doesn’t expect much trouble in terms of people being unable to maintain social distancing in his town as long as recreation area parking lots in West Newbury remain closed.
But with a meeting scheduled for today on how the town may reopen those lots in the near future, the mask situation could become an issue, Durand said.
Amesbury police Deputy Chief Craig Bailey said there have been no problems since Wednesday.
“We haven’t had any noncompliance issues, no complaints,” he said. “Nobody wants to issue tickets.”
Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler agreed, calling the issuing of fines or warnings “a last resort.”
“We are hoping people voluntarily comply,” he said.
Fowler said the wording of Baker’s order in terms of wearing masks when people are unable to maintain social distancing could make enforcement difficult in some cases.
“Our enforcement will be about reasonableness,” Fowler said.
As an example, he said if someone goes into a store without a mask and then refuses to leave, police could charge that person with trespassing.
“I just hope we don’t get to that point,” Fowler said.
Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray agreed on the order’s social distancing language.
“The problem is there’s a lot of wiggle room there,” Murray said.
Murray and Merrimac police Chief Eric Shears said they would focus their efforts on educating the public rather than fining them.
“The key to success for the whole thing is making people realize how important it is," Shears said. "The last thing we want to do is fine people.”
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
