AMESBURY – A local husband and wife facing multiple illegal gun-related charges were released on personal recognizance following their arraignments Wednesday in Newburyport District Court.
Edward Berry, 44, and Nancy Berry, 52, were summonsed in May to appear in court when police say they found handguns and ammunition for AR-15 semiautomatic rifles in the couple's High Street home. The discovery came after Edward Berry suffered a mental health emergency and was treated by emergency medical technicians, according to court documents.
The husband was charged with seven offenses, including illegal possession of a high-capacity firearm, possession of a firearm without a FID card (subsequent offense), and improper storage of a rifle/shotgun near a minor.
Nancy Berry faces three charges, including possessing ammunition without a FID card and possessing a firearm without an FID card.
At their arraignments Wednesday, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy asked they each be held on $5,000 cash bail. Kennedy said Edward Berry's criminal convictions made it illegal for him to own a gun.
Nancy Berry was also forbidden to possess a gun because there was a restraining order against her at the time of the charges. Kennedy also said Edward Berry skipped past court appearance but acknowledged those defaults took place decades earlier.
The Berrys' attorney, Brett Levy, said bail was not warranted because his clients came to court on their own and were ready to face the charges. He also said the police call that led to the charges in May was made by Nancy Berry and was not based on a criminal complaint, but rather a medical emergency.
Judge Jane Prince sided with the Berrys and released them on personal recognizance. While awaiting possible trials, the Berrys were ordered not to possess firearms and to stay out of the trouble with the law.
They were also ordered to comply with all state Department of Children and Families requirements related to their two children. Edward Berry was also ordered to continue all mental health treatment.
The Berrys' case will be revisited Sept. 24, via a phone call with their attorney.
As Edward Berry was about to be placed in an ambulance, Amesbury police Sgt. David Noyes asked him if he had any weapons on him.
"He told me he had a Sig Sauer pistol in the house. I demanded to see his LTC (license to carry) and he told me he didn't have one and he told me he was 'stupid,'" Noyes wrote in his report, adding that Berry told him the gun was kept in a red bag.
When asked if she had a FID card or a license to carry, Nancy Berry said she did not.
After Edward Berry was transported to the hospital, his wife went into the home and handed officers the red bag and a plastic case containing a loaded Taurus 9mm pistol and a loaded 13-round magazine. Both magazines contained hollow point ammunition.
Inside the bag, police found two loaded AR-15 rifle magazines each containing 30 rounds, a loaded Sig Sauer pistol and another pistol magazine containing 17 rounds.
"The case wasn't locked and no trigger lock on the pistol," Noyes wrote in his report. "The presence of two AR-15 magazines worried me. I asked Nancy about the guns and she told she didn't know anything about the guns or the ammunition. She hadn't seen any assault rifles."
Assisted by Detective Ray Landry, police searched the home but did not find additional firearms. Nancy Berry continued to deny knowing anything about the firearms despite officers showing her a sales receipt for the Sig Sauer with her name on it.
All weapons and ammunition were confiscated, Noyes said in his report.
