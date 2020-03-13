NEWBURYPORT – Two area police departments are temporarily suspending non-emergency visits by the public to police stations as a way of limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus that has sickened tens of thousands and killed hundreds of people across the globe.
In recent days, Newburyport and Amesbury police officials took to social media to announce that all walk-in services, including fingerprinting, records requests, non-violent past offenses, firearms licensing, medication drop-off and other services will be stopped.
"We are concerned with the health and well-being of our staff as well as the public we serve. As this virus continues to spread our goal is to maintain a healthy police force for the continuation of services without resorting to contingency plans," the Newburyport Police Department's message reads.
Records requests in Newburyport can still be made via phone or email by contacting records clerk Susan McGrath, at 978-462-4411 or smcgrath@newburyportpolice.com. Records access officer Lt. Richard Siemasko can be reached at 978-462-4411 or rsiemasko@newburyportpolice.com
Non-emergency matters may be reported over the phone and an officer will be assigned to follow-up. This applies to a variety of less serious offenses that are not in progress, according to Newburyport police.
A day earlier, the Amesbury Police Department issued a similar message on its Facebook page, asking residents to keep away from the School Street station unless there is an emergency.
"We are requesting people physically avoid coming to the Amesbury Police Department when possible. Any non-emergency situation can be handled by speaking with an officer over the phone, and we are requesting you call (978-388-1212). If you are not sure if it requires a police response, please call and speak with a public safety dispatcher," the Amesbury Police Department's message reads.
To see the full messages visit the police departments' Facebook pages.
