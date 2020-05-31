MERRIMAC -- Merrimac police documented graffiti spray-painted on a school and a Highway Department building in protest of the death of an African-American man in Minnesota last week, but Police Chief Eric Shears urged community members not to tag public buildings, regardless of the message or intentions.
"As a community leader, I am mindful of the very necessary and vital conversation taking place around our nation after the senseless and tragic death of George Floyd in Minnesota," Shears said in a press release Sunday. "I denounce the actions of the officers in Minneapolis that resulted in this man's death. The men and women of the Merrimac Police Department report to work every day understanding that we can only do our jobs effectively if we have the support and partnership of our community members."
Shears said in the release that the letters "ACAB" were discovered spray-painted on the Highway Department building early Sunday morning. Later in the morning, the words "Black Lives Matter" and "ACAB" were discovered spray-painted in large letters on a concrete wall outside the Helen R. Donaghue School. "ACAB" is known to stand for "All Cops are Bastards."
The department documented the damage and a work crew from the Essex County Sheriff's Office was expected to remove the graffiti later Sunday.
Shears notified the Merrimac Board of Selectmen and Pentucket Regional School District Superintendent Justin Bartholomew about the incidents.
