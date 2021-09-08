ROWLEY — A local man may be sentenced to several years in prison after police say he used a power drill to flatten the tires of two paving vehicles from the company for which he used to work.
Frank Ciampa, 49, of Haverhill Street, Rowley, was arraigned Wednesday in Newburyport District Court after being charged in July with malicious damage to a motor vehicle and malicious destruction of property more than $1,200.
He was released on personal recognizance but ordered by Judge Allen Swan to have no contact with his alleged victim. Ciampa is due back in court Oct. 26 for a pretrial hearing.
If found guilty of the most serious charge, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, Ciampa faces up to 15 years in state prison, according to court documents.
Rowley police believe that Ciampa caused roughly $5,900 worth of damage when he flattened four tires on a Bobcat tractor and a single tire on a paving truck June 6.
His possible motive, according to police, was revenge after he was let go from the paving company that owned the vehicles. Ciampa also worked for a rival paving company at the time of the incident, according to court records.
“He (the victim) advised that he is certain it is another paving company who did it out of jealousy that his company, Pavemaster Paving, had gotten the contract for the Rowley Crossing parking lot paving,” Rowley police Officer Chris Ottani wrote in his report.
Rowley Crossing at 300 Newburyport Turnpike (Route 1) is home to El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant, Cape Ann Cannabis, Phillips Roast Beef & Pizza, Yankee Pine Corp., Seacoast Cabinet, Salon Avie and private offices. The property was sold in July for $3.5 million, according to a published report.
It was also where the damaged vehicles were parked, according to police.
Video taken by security cameras show a man fitting Ciampa’s description on the property at the time of the incident, according to Ottani’s report.
“It should be noted that this officer had initially included Ciampa as a possible suspect from the start, as I know him to be working for a local paving company, Action Paving, who competes with Pavemaster and other contractors for work,” Ottani wrote in his July report. “Sgt. (Matthew) Ziev also advised he had discovered Ciampa had worked for Pavemaster and was fired approximately two years ago.”
When Ottani interviewed Ciampa at his home, Ciampa denied knowing anything about the incident.
“I then asked Ciampa if there is any reason why he would show up on security camera footage in the Rowley Crossing parking lot slashing tires to which he initially hesitated and stammered his words, finally saying ‘no, I don’t know what you’re talking about,’” Ottani wrote in his report, adding that Ciampa denied ever hearing of Pavemaster Paving.
Ciampa went on to say that he knew the owner of Pavemaster Paving and accused him of not paying him $4,000 in wages and making him work long hours without getting paid. He went on to admit that he used a power drill to flatten the tires.
“He stated several times he did it out of anger for his treatment and lost wages while previously working for the company,” Ottani wrote in his report.
A phone call to Action Paving for comment and to determine whether Ciampa still worked for the company was not returned in time for this report.
