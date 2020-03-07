ROWLEY – A Middleton father accused of stealing his daughter’s college money to pay for his drug habit was ordered to remain drug and alcohol free while awaiting trial following his arraignment Friday in Newburyport District Court.
Matthew Nichols, 46, of 20 1/2 Webb St., Middleton, allegedly stole $5,817 from not only his daughter, in Rowley, but his wife over the course of nearly two years. He was charged with 14 counts of larceny under $1,200, five counts of larceny under $250, larceny by check (four counts), and six counts each of forgery of a check and uttering a false check, according to court records.
In addition to remaining drug and alcohol free with random screens, Nichols must stay out of trouble with the law and must not abuse his family. He is due back in court on April 15.
According to a report, Nichols took his wife’s debit card without permission and began siphoning funds starting in March 2018. The report also states that Nichols stole two scholarship checks awarded to his daughter totaling $1,750, forged her name and cashed them. He also stole $500 given to his daughter by her grandmother.
Upon speaking to the alleged victims, police learned the thefts began back in November 2017 and ended on Sept. 26, 2019, the day before Nichols’ wife went to police. Nichols had been a heroin addict for almost five years and admitted his crimes to his daughter, Rowley Detective Matthew Ziev also wrote in his report.
