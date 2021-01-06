AMESBURY — State police say a Haverhill man drove 120 mph on Interstate 495 south Sunday afternoon with a 7-year-old relative in the car.
Patrick Cummings, 43, of Moore Street was summonsed to court on charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, making an improper turn and a marked lanes violation. The trooper who summonsed Cummings, Edward Jackman, notified the state Department of Children and Families following the incident.
Jackman was on patrol when he saw Cummings’ Dodge Challenger weaving through all lanes in heavy traffic about 3:45 p.m.
“The operator does not use turn signals and comes into close proximity of other motorists, nearly causing several collisions,” Jackman wrote in his report.
Upon reaching a clearing in the traffic, Jackman clocked Cummings’ speed at about 120 mph. He then approached the Challenger when traffic became heavy again and ordered Cummings to pull over.
Once both cars were parked in the breakdown lane, Jackman ordered Cummings to place his car keys on the roof so he could not escape.
The trooper then noticed a small boy in the car and learned Cummings and the boy live at the same address. Jackman then told Cummings to call another adult to care for the child.
The boy’s aunt arrived a few minutes later and drove the boy home. Jackman told Cummings he will be summonsed to Newburyport District Court, according to the trooper’s report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.