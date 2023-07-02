NEWBURYPORT — Local police on Sunday identified the pedestrian killed in a crash last weekend on Low Street as 41-year-old Mercy Kimani of Newburyport.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mercy and all those involved in the handling of such a tragic incident," said City Marshal Murray.
The announcement comes after next of kin were notified.
For more than a week, local authorities had difficulties reaching her family. Efforts to reach them had run dry in the United States prompting authorities to look outside the country.
Police and firefighters responded to an area of Low Street near the Port Plaza around 9 p.m. on June 24 after receiving word of a woman hit by a car. The victim was taken to nearby Anna Jaques Hospital by ambulance where she was pronounced dead.
Police said the driver remained at the scene of the crash called by Murray "a tragic incident."
The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section assisted local police with the investigation last weekend but just what led to the accident also remains unclear, as officials were looking at whether the victim was crossing the road, walking alongside the road where there is no sidewalk or if something else had happened.
Ward 6 City Councilor Byron Lane said he was driving west on Low Street in the area of Williamson Avenue when he caught sight of the woman walking on the eastbound side of the street, just before the accident occurred.
"She looked like she was crossing to the other side of the street at an angle and seemed a little out of sorts," he said. "I was coming the other way and was thinking to myself, 'what is she doing?'"
Lane said he slowed down as he passed the woman, trying to figure out just what was going on and, when he turned back to the road, he saw another car headed east.
"My stomach just dropped," he said. "I didn't see her get hit and I didn't see any brake lights, or hear any sound. But I must have seen her about 10 seconds before it happened."
The incident left Lane shaken for two days, who then shared his experience with the police.
"I was the last one to see her alive," he said. "I also thought about what I could have done but I really don't think there was anything. It was a matter of 10, 15 seconds. I was looking in my rearview mirror, trying to see her. But as I got further away, that car passed me. It wasn't speeding and wasn't distracted at all. They were looking forward. It was literally like something out of a movie."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.