SEARBROOK — Police are investigating the stabbing of a man Thursday afternoon near Route 286 and South Main Street.
The unidentified man was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital by the Fire Department, police Chief Brett Walker said in a release.
Police officers responded to the area about 2:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing and found the injured man.
Those involved in the incident have been identified and there is no threat to the public, police said.
Seabrook police received assistance from New Hampshire State Police, New Hampshire Fish & Game, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Salisbury Police Department.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Lt. Timothy Mone at the Seabrook Police Department at 603-474-5200.
Anyone with information on illegal activities can contact Seabrook police or Crimeline for the Hamptons at 603-929-1222 or https://www.facebook.com/hamptoncrimeline.
