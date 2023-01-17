NEWBURYPORT -- State police are investigating the recent death of local teen Joseph Nelson, who died last week at age 18, according to local law enforcement.
Nelson's body was found in Newbury last week, Newburyport police Lt. Matthew Simons wrote in an email, adding that Newburyport police responded to the scene as well.
"Newbury Police and the Massachusetts State Police have full jurisdiction over the investigation. Newburyport police will always continue to work in partnership with other law enforcement agencies any time it is necessary or requested," Simons wrote.
Newbury police Chief Patty Fisher declined to comment, saying the matter was being led by state police.
Nelson, according to his obituary, was born in Methuen and is survived by his parents, Janet Nelson of Newburyport and Steven Nelson of Tullahoma, Tennessee, along with siblings Daniel Nelson, Philip Rapoza-Rosario, and Elizabeth Rapoza-Rosario.
His funeral Mass was celebrated Friday at Immaculate Conception Church in Newburyport.
Nelson enjoyed taking long walks, music, gaming, and spending time with his friends and family, his obituary reads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.