Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Charles J. Herbeck, 45, 29 Central Ave., No. 9, Salisbury, was arrested Wednesday at 10:05 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Craig Goodrich made the arrest on Central Avenue.
Seabrook
The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Nicholas Marks, 30, 60 Arabian Way, Chester, N.H., was arrested Tuesday at 3:44 p.m. and charged with driving after suspension, driving after suspension due to driving while intoxicated, receiving stolen property of up to $1,000, failure to display plates, misuse of plates and displaying a false inspection/registration sticker. The arrest was made on Route 107.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.