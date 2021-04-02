Newburyport
The following item was recorded in the Newburyport police log:
Dayne A. Perruzzi, 54, 314 Western Ave., Gloucester, was arrested Tuesday at 10:12 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and a marked lanes violation. Officer Schyler Reilly made the arrest on Route 1.
Rowley
The following item was recorded in the Rowley police log:
Veronika R. Denis, 27, 12 Walnut St., No. 2, Brockton, was arrested Saturday at 7:44 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, sell/possess an electric stun gun and a marked lanes violation. The arrest was made on Route 1.
Seabrook
The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Scott Nadeau, 53, 753 Ocean Blvd., No. 3, Hampton, N.H., was arrested Monday at 9:52 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
State Police
The following items were recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Frank Coughlin, 39, 34 Kelleher Way, Newburyport, was arrested Tuesday at 12:18 a.m. and charged with failing to stop for police, driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle, speeding and attaching plates. Trooper Daniel Henderson made the arrest in Newburyport.
Casey Taylor Cook, 24, 9 Gregg St., Beverly, was arrested Tuesday at 12:53 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation. Trooper Craig LeBrun made the arrest in Newburyport.
