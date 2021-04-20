Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Jacob Potter, 39, 18 Kendall Lane, Salisbury, was arrested Sunday at 6:08 p.m. and charged with violating an abuse prevention order. Officer Adam Lischinsky made the arrest on Beach Road.
Seabrook
The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Dennis Pringle, 26, 114 Batchelder Road, Apt. B5, Seabrook, was arrested Sunday at 7:52 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made at Rockingham Village.
