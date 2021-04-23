Newburyport
The following item was recorded in the Newburyport police log:
Cecilia Blais, 66, 132 High St., Apt. C, Newburyport, was arrested Tuesday at 1:28 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Charles Vorderis made the arrest on High Street.
Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Danielle Valliere, 44, 487A Main St., Apt. E, East Hampstead, N.H., was arrested Tuesday at 10:28 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and a marked lanes violation. Officer Sean Ward made the arrest on Pond View Avenue.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Melissa Lanphier, 48, 2 Ocean Blvd., No. 9, Hampton, N.H., was arrested Monday at 6:40 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Jayson Davis made the arrest on Main Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Judith Patnaude, 57, 113 Rockingham Village, Apt. D9, Seabrook, was arrested Monday at 6:49 p.m. and charged with violating a protective order (five counts). The arrest was made at the police station.
Kent O. Anderson, 37, 112 Elm St., Amesbury, was arrested Tuesday at 11:50 a.m. and charged with possession of a controlled drug. The arrest was made at the police station.
Kathleen Lamarre, 55, 1048 Main St., Dunstable, was arrested Tuesday at 7:19 p.m. and charged with driving while under impairment. The arrest was made on Walton Road.
State Police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Wanda Ann Smith, 47, 81 Eastern Ave., Revere, was arrested Monday at 9:10 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of drugs, a state highway traffic violation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation. Trooper Michael Benevento made the arrest in Newbury.
