Amesbury
The following items were recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Victor Manuel Rodriguez, 21, 44 Smith St., Lawrence, was arrested Sunday at 1:12 a.m. and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license. Officers Neil Moody and Travis Tremblay made the arrest on the southbound ramp to Interstate 495.
Corey M. Crossley, 23, 90 Lakeshore Drive, Georgetown, was arrested Sunday at 2:15 a.m. and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a marked lanes violation and failure to stop or yield. Officers Tremblay and Kyle Arseneau made the arrest outside Amesbury Middle School on Main Street.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Juan J. Mercado, 47, 437 Merrimack St., Apt. E, Lowell, was arrested Saturday at 8:58 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant and with operation of a motor vehicle with a revoked license as a habitual traffic offender. Officer Adam Lischinsky made the arrest following a motor vehicle crash outside Mobil on the Run on Main Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Dora L. Smith, 53, 87 Cynthia Circle, Seabrook, was arrested Wednesday at 10:10 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made on Cynthia Circle.
Carla Jean Janvrin, 44, 613 Canterbury Drive, Exeter, was arrested Wednesday at 9:22 p.m. and charged with driving a motor vehicle while under the influence and driving after revocation or suspension. The arrest was made on Lafayette Road.
Jayce Alan Kruger, 29, 114 Rockingham Village, Apt. C11, Seabrook, was arrested Wednesday at 10:48 p.m. and charged with disorderly conduct. The arrest was made at Rockingham Village.
Thomas E. Little, 62, 130 Bridge St., Salem, Massachusetts, was arrested Thursday at 9:58 a.m. and charged with willful concealment, theft of more than $1,500, disobeying an officer and driving after revocation or suspension. The arrest was made at the police station on Liberty Lane.
