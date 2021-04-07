Newburyport
The following item was recorded in the Newburyport police log:
Donald Dunbar, 25, 42 Agawam Village, Ipswich, was arrested Tuesday at 10:42 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Travis Wile made the arrest at Anna Jaques Hospital, Highland Avenue.
Rowley
The following items were recorded in the Rowley police log:
Tina Sullivan, 31, 21 Summer St., Topsfield, was arrested March 30 at 9:06 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant and with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. The arrest was made on Route 1.
Jonathan Bruhm, 52, 42 Howe St., Ipswich, was arrested Sunday at 12:42 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop for police. The arrest was made on Haverhill Street.
Jillian Dion, 31, 15 Hammond St., No. 209, Rowley, was arrested Monday at 8:20 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant and with failure to stop/yield. The arrest was made on Wethersfield Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Michael A. Smith Jr., 29, 955 Ocean Boulevard, No. 18, Hampton, N.H., was arrested Friday at 8:28 a.m. and charged with driving after revocation or suspension (subsequent offense) and driving after revocation or suspension. The arrest was made at On The Border Convenience on Lafayette Road.
Holly Lynn Gray, 51, 14 True Lane, Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 3:24 p.m. and charged with driving after revocation or suspension due to driving under the influence, driving after revocation or suspension (subsequent offense) and driving after revocation or suspension.
Russell L. Frost, 45, 158 Tuttle St., Greenland, N.H., was arrested Friday at 6:52 p.m. and charged on bench warrants. The arrest was made at T.J. Maxx on Lafayette Road.
Chester Kalish, 63, 353 Woodstock St., Seabrook, was arrested Saturday at 4:46 p.m. and charged with driving a motor vehicle while impaired. The arrest was made on Route 286.
