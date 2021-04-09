Amesbury
The following items were recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Jolene Grossi-Hogg, 38, 4 Wildwood Drive, Newburyport, was arrested Tuesday at 10:13 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop/yield. Officer Samuel Marlar made the arrest on an Interstate 95 on-ramp.
Mikela Acuna-Stevenson, 23, 2 Naysons Court, Apartment 2A, Amesbury, was arrested Wednesday at 6:59 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and malicious destruction of property more than $1,200. Officers Teagan Davis and Shane O’Brien made the arrest following a three-car crash without injury on Aubin Street.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Stephanie Scagel, 43, 18 Parkersville Lane, Seabrook, was arrested Tuesday at 12:25 p.m. and charged on three previous warrants and with operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license due to being a habitual traffic offender. Lt. Richard Dellaria made the arrest on Beach Road.
