Amesbury
The following items were recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Elijah W. Perez, 22, 34 New Hampshire Avenue, Haverhill, was arrested Friday at 3:52 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant and with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Officers David Clark and Craig Lesage made the arrest on Highland Street.
Michael V. Greco, 33, 7 Palmer St., Methuen, was arrested Saturday at 11:12 p.m. and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and a marked lanes violation. Officers Shawn O’Brien and Teagan Davis made the arrest on Macy Street near the Salisbury line.
David Luke Cole, 28, 81 High St., No. 9, Amesbury, was arrested Sunday at 9:16 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant and with failure to stop/yield and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Officer Jonathan Morrill made the arrest on Elm Street.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Keith Ellison, 29, 110 Lafayette Road, No. 19, Salisbury, was arrested Saturday at 11:34 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Jayson Davis made the arrest on Lafayette Road.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Kyle Rogers, 24, 60 Skene St., Whitehall, New York, was arrested Friday at 2:06 a.m. and charged with simple assault with bodily injury (domestic violence) and simple assault with bodily injury. The arrest was made on Stard Road.
Kathryn Cronin, 39, 803 Haverhill St., Apt. C9, Rowley, was issued a summons Saturday at 4:45 p.m. on a charge of driving while under impairment. The summons was issued on Route 1 following a motor vehicle accident.
Merton Lewis Larmore IV, 40, 22 Cambridge Circle, New Milford, Conn., was arrested Saturday at 5:56 p.m. and charged with driving a motor vehicle while impaired and driving after revocation or suspension. The arrest was made on Ocean Boulevard.
Krystil Karlson, 38, and Cheryl Karlson, 57, both of 159 S. Main St., Apt. B, Seabrook, were arrested Monday at 10:35 p.m. after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on South Main Street. Krystil Karlson was charged with violating a protection order while Cheryl Karlson was charged with simple assault with bodily injury.
State Police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Timothy John Gray, 127, 455 Central St. Winchendon, was arrested Monday at 2 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. Trooper Jack Donaldson made the arrest in Merrimac. Gray was arrested again at 1:05 p.m. and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license and having a missing registration sticker. Trooper Michael Provost made the arrest in Newburyport.
