Newburyport
The following item was recorded in the Newburyport police log:
Kevin George Bowes, 1 Oak Hill Road, Fitchburg, was arrested Saturday at 3:11 p.m. and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and vandalizing property (two counts). Officers Robert Vatcher, Shawn Eaton and Ryan Cutter made the arrest at The Link House, Washington Street.
Amesbury
The following items were recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Leah M. Gokey, 23, 4 Lonvale Lane, No. 100, Amesbury, was arrested Friday at 9:20 p.m. and charged with domestic assault and battery on an intimate partner. Officers Kyle Dzwonek and Samuel Marlar made the arrest on Lonvale Lane.
Ronald J. DaSilva, 34, 55 Farm Lane, Seabrook, was arrested Saturday at 8:33 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officers Thomas Nichols and Liam Leary made the arrest on Hillside Avenue.
Rowley
The following item was recorded in the Rowley police log:
David A. Perry, 25, 805 Haverhill St., Apt. C-7, Rowley, was arrested Aug. 5 at 12:25 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made on Haverhill Street.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Sonja E. Rodriguez, 38, 7 Prospect St., Lawrence, was arrested Saturday at 7:03 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation and failure to stop/yield. Officer Nathan King made the arrest on Elm Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Shantel H. Nardone, 29, 34 Macy St., Amesbury, was arrested Thursday at 10:34 a.m. and charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. The arrest was made at the police station on Liberty Lane.
Gwendolyn Fowler, 22, 48 Smith Corner Road, Newton, N.H., was arrested Thursday at 3:41 p.m. and charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. The arrest was made at the police station.
Corey H. Kilbride, 34, 6 Salmon St., Newmarket, N.H., was arrested Friday at 6:38 p.m. and charged with the sale of a Schedule 1-4 controlled drug and four counts of possession of a Schedule 1-4 controlled drug. Seabrook police made the arrest on Lafayette Road.
Kristi Cox, 24, 19 Adder Lane, Seabrook, was arrested Saturday at 12:07 p.m. and charged with simple assault (domestic violence) and simple assault. The arrest was made on Addler Lane.
Briana L. Beliveau, 32, 27 Virginia Lane, Seabrook, was arrested Monday at 4:35 p.m. and charged on two previous warrants. The arrest was made on Main Street.
State police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Luis Santiago, 29, 39 Hall St., Providence, R.I., was arrested Sunday at 3:02 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Trooper Mia Cefalo made the arrest in Newbury.
