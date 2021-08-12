Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Pedro Juan Romero, 30, 330 E. Haverhill St., Apt. 2A, Lawrence, was arrested Tuesday at 10:19 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Samuel Marlar made the arrest on Interstate 495.
Newbury
The following item was recorded in the Newbury police log:
Katrina Sarnie, 32, 338 Main St., Everett, was arrested Monday at 3:15 a.m. and charged with possession of a Class E substance, unauthorized person with a stun gun and a marked lanes violation. Officer Jason DaCunha made the arrest on Route 1.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Krystil Karlson, 38, and Cheryl Karlson, 57, both of 159 S. Main St., Apt. B, Seabrook, were arrested Monday at 10:35 p.m. after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on South Main Street. Krystil Karlson was charged with violating a protection order while Cheryl Karlson was charged with simple assault with bodily injury.
State Police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Timothy John Gray, 127, 455 Central St. Winchendon, was arrested Monday at 2 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. Trooper Jack Donaldson made the arrest in Merrimac. Gray was arrested again at 1:05 p.m. and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license and having a missing registration sticker. Trooper Michael Provost made the arrest in Newburyport.
