Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Timothy S. Chhay, 26, of 500 Central St., No. 5401, Salem, N.H., was arrested Friday at 11:23 p.m. and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speeding in violation of a special regulation. Officers Kyle Dzwonek and Thomas Nichols made the arrest at the intersection of Main and Macy streets.
Newbury
The following item was recorded in the Newbury police log:
Joseph F. Passamonte, 21, 449 Beech St., No. 6, Manchester, N.H., was arrested Wednesday at 10:52 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of drugs, possession of a Class B substance and a marked lanes violation. Officer Michael Croteau made the arrest on Route 1 near Elm Street.
Salisbury
The following items were recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Thomas James Greeley, 36, 107 Main St., Hampstead, N.H., was arrested Wednesday at 3:44 p.m. and charged with heroin, crack cocaine and Adderall possession, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation. Sgt. Richard Dellaria made the arrest following a car crash on Route 1 near Allen Drive.
Christopher S. Lavalley, 35, of 127 How St., Haverhill, was arrested Saturday at 11:18 a.m. and charged on two previous warrants. Officer Brian Smith made the arrest on Lafayette Road.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Calvin A. Hollett Jr., 42, 14 South Main St., Apt. B, Seabrook, was arrested Wednesday at 10:31 a.m. and charged with breach of bail conditions and fentanyl possession. The arrest was made on Route 1.
Joshua B. Markham, 26, 38 Old South Road, South Berwick, Maine, was arrested Thursday at 3:03 p.m. and charged with possession of a controlled drug, filing a false report to police and a previous warrant. The arrest was made on Route 1.
Glenn J. Pike, 28, 66 Alexander Road, Londonderry, N.H., was arrested Thursday at 10:33 p.m. and charged with theft by deception up to $1,000. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
Ronald D. LeBlanc, 27, of 31 Meaders Lane, Salisbury, was arrested Friday at 6:46 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made on Lafayette Road.
Deidre M. Wilhousky, 26, of 41A Grove St., Merrimac, was arrested Friday at 11:07 p.m. and charged with driving a motor vehicle while impaired. The arrest was made following a motor vehicle accident on Stard Road.
Brandon P. Gray, 33, of 35 Elm St., Salisbury, was arrested Saturday at 12:31 p.m. and charged with willful concealment. The arrest was made on Lafayette Road.
