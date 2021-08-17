Amesbury
The following items were recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Anthony Lewis, 24, no fixed address, Amesbury, was arrested Saturday at 11:02 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant and with unarmed burglary, and giving a false name during booking. Officer Teagan Davis made the arrest on Kimball Road.
Timothy Veno, 37, 591 Rockingham St., Berlin, N.H., was arrested Sunday at 8:34 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant and with disorderly conduct. Officer Shawn O’Brien made the arrest at Cumberland Farms, Main Street.
Olga Santos, 50, 7 Broadway, first floor, Lawrence, was arrested Monday at 12:48 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, littering from a motor vehicle, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation. Officer Kyle Arseneau made the arrest on Interstate 495 south.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Marcel Lima, 31, 23A Central Ave., Salisbury, was arrested Saturday at 11:19 p.m. and charged with violating an abuse prevention order. Officer Robert Ferullo made the arrest on Central Avenue.
