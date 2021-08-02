Newbury
The following item was recorded in the Newbury police log:
Matthew Eric Welsh, 38, 44 Birch Meadow Road, Merrimac, was arrested Wednesday at 9:32 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense). Sgt. Jay Routhier made the arrest on Newman Road.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Jamil Nickerson, 2,1 316 Sutton St., North Andover, was arrested Thursday at 2:21 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation. Sgt. Craig Goodrich made the arrest on Forest Road.
Seabrook
The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Paula Ann Noone, 58, 120 Mountain Ave., Apt. D13, Malden, was arrested Tuesday at 3:18 p.m. and charged with willful concealment. The arrest was made at Walmart, Route 1.
