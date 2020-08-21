Seabrook

The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:

Marianne Louise Jacobson, 62, 276 Brandy Brow Road, Haverhill, was arrested Monday at 11:14 p.m. and charged with driving while under impairment. The arrest was made on Route 1 near Walmart. 

John Gilligan, 58, 37 Ocean Blvd., Hampton, N.H., was arrested Thursday at 12:19 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest took place at the Seabrook stop on Interstate 95. 

State police

The following item was recorded at Newbury barracks:

Jarrid Paul Mills, 39, 17 Atherton St., Saugus, was arrested Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. and charged on two previous warrants. Trooper Zachary Balcome made the arrest in Georgetown. 

 

