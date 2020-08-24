Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Paul Kenneth Nicholson, 60, of 6 Valley Drive, No. 1, Newton, N.H., was arrested Friday at 7:49 p.m. and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (third offense) and possession an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Officer Shawn O’Brien made the arrest.
Newbury
The following item was recorded in the Newbury police log:
Roman Medvedev, 42, of 14 Wright St., Gardner, was arrested Saturday at 6:40 p.m. and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and possession an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Officer Mark Smigielski made the arrest on Northern Boulevard.
Salisbury
The following items were recorded in the Salisbury police log:
John D. Iannazzo, 61, of 111 Atlantic Ave., Salisbury, was arrested Friday at 9:44 p.m. and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Salisbury police made the arrest.
Tajh Doby, 26, of 1461 Pawtucket Blvd., No. 202, Lowell, was arrested Saturday at 9:14 p.m. and charged as a fugitive from justice on a court warrant. Officer Adam Lischinsky made the arrest.
