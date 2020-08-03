Newbury
The following item was recorded in the Newbury police log:
Melissa Ann Bateman, 33, of 236 Doyle Road, Holden, was arrested Sunday at 2:17 a.m. and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts), assault with a dangerous weapon, intimidation of a witness/juror/police/court official and possession of a Class A drug. Officer Jason DaCunha and Sgt. Jay Routhier made the arrest on Central Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Doris L. Perkins, 47, 31 Hickory Road, Epping, N.H., was arrested Thursday at 9:30 p.m. and charged with criminal trespassing. The arrest was made on Collins Street.
Shawn Michael Dagraca, 25, of 445 Washington St., Haverhill, was arrested on Friday at 10:22 p.m. and charged with willful concealment. Seabrook police assisted in the arrest at the Hampton police station.
Mary Elizabeth Glover, 54, of 115 Rockingham Village, No. A16, Seabrook, was arrested Saturday at 12:57 p.m. and charged with criminal trespass. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
State Police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Paul E. Lemoine III, 31, 42 Bayne St., East Longmeadow, was arrested Thursday at 12:27 a.m. and charged with possession of Class A and Class E substances, speeding, a marked lanes violation and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license. Trooper Andrew Kilbarian made the arrest in Amesbury.
