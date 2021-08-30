Newburyport
The following item was recorded in the Newburyport police log:
William Garcia Jr., 35, 69 Bigelow St., Lawrence, was arrested Friday at 9:55 p.m. and charged with disorderly conduct, assault and battery (two counts) and malicious destruction of property less than $1,200. Officer Michael Wilichoski made the arrest at Plum Island Point.
Amesbury
The following items were recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Kayla Fowler, 28, 63 Acorn St., Haverhill, was arrested Friday at 10:44 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Thomas Nichols made the arrest on Interstate 495 south.
Harry Vidal, 35, 6 Hill St., Amesbury, was arrested Saturday at 2:13 p.m. and charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (second offense) and possession of a Class E drug. Officer Denis Champagne made the arrest on Powow Street.
Newbury
The following item was recorded in the Newbury police log:
Erin K. Doyle, 39, 75 Augustus Court, No. 1008, Reading, was arrested Friday at 1:07 a.m. and charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and marked lanes violation. Sgt. Mark Smigielski made the arrest at the intersection of the Newburyport Turnpike and Elm Street.
Salisbury
The following items were recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Sean Chapman, 31, 36 Emery St., Biddeford, Maine, was arrested Friday at 9:03 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant and being a fugitive from justice on a court warrant. Officer Timothy Rivet made the arrest on Lafayette Road.
Matthew R. Gagne, 30, 11 S. Main St., Apt. C, Seabrook, was arrested Sunday at 1:15 a.m. and charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. He was placed in protective custody after getting into a motor vehicle accident while inebriated. Officer Robert Slepoy made the arrest on Central Avenue.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Nathan Quinn Bowman, 34, 33 Hersey Lane, Newmarket, N.H., was arrested Wednesday at 12:46 p.m. and charged with driving after revocation/suspension and driving after revocation/suspension (subsequent offense). The arrest was made on Dwight Avenue.
Seth Desilets, 18, 505 U.S. 1 Bypass, Portsmouth, N.H., was arrested Wednesday at 5:31 p.m. and charged with willful concealment and unlawful possession/intoxication. The arrest was made on Lafayette Road.
Nathaniel Jordan Trombley Whitlow, 25, 164 Whitehall Road, No. 312, Amesbury, was arrested Thursday at 2:52 p.m. and charged with driving a motor vehicle while impaired. The arrest was made on Lafayette Road.
Andrew Weldon Welch, 35, 123 S. Main St., Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 6:35 p.m. and charged with driving after revocation/suspension (two counts), driving after revocation/suspension due to driving under the influence and disobeying an officer (three counts). The arrest was on Lafayette Road.
David Dow, 40, 51 Worthley Avenue, Apt. A, Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 9:49 p.m. and charged with simple assault with bodily injury (domestic violence) and simple assault with bodily injury. The arrest was made on Lafayette Road.
Tytus James Scott, 18, 38 Mill Road, No. 3, Hampton, N.H., was arrested Saturday at 1:55 a.m. and charged with disobeying an officer, negligent driving and breach of bail. The arrest was made on Railroad Avenue.
Stephanie D. Kelley, 38, 3 Melrose St., Lawrence, was arrested Saturday at 11:37 a.m. and charged with possession of a Schedule 1-4 controlled drug (three counts) The arrest was made on Lower New Zealand Road.
State Police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Raymond L’Italien, 31, 22 Spring St., Amesbury, was arrested Saturday at 12:32 a.m. and charged with a marked lanes violation, motor vehicle lights violation, failure to notify the Registry of Motor Vehicles of name/address change, failure to wear seatbelt, operation of motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and a previous warrant (misdemeanor). Trooper Jack Donaldson made the arrest near Exit 83 south on Interstate 95.
