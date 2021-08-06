Seabrook
The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Keegan Hornstra, 35, 178 Towle Farm Road, Hampton, N.H., was arrested Wednesday at 1:23 p.m. and charged with driving after revocation/suspension, driving after revocation/suspension (subsequent offense) and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. The arrest was made on Route 1.
State police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
John T. Kahl, 38, 1278 Middle Road, Portsmouth, N.H., was arrested Tuesday and charged on a previous warrant and with speeding. Trooper Jack Donaldson made the arrest in Newbury.
