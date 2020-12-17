Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Brett A. Henderson, 50, of 4 Mellons Way, Amesbury, was arrested Friday at 5:10 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Officer Shawn O’Brien made the arrest on Main Street.
Seabrook
The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Samantha Nicole Key, 29, of 44 Lower New Zealand Road, No. 13, Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 8:06 a.m. and charged with simple assault (domestic violence), simple assault, and breach of bail conditions. The arrest was made on Timber Court.
State police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Alecia A. Tower, 30, of 1548 1st New Hampshire Turnpike, Northwood, N.H., was arrested Friday at 4:51 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Trooper Brian Fuller made the arrest in Amesbury.
