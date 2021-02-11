Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Michael J. Hanna-Evans, 51, 3 Brown Ave., No. 87, Amesbury, was arrested Saturday at 9:45 p.m. and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (third offense), improper operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop or yield. Officers Samuel Marlar and Thomas Nichols made the arrest on Macy Street.
Newbury
The following item was recorded in the Newbury police log:
Davida Louise Colantuoni, 34, 2 Depot Way, Rowley, was arrested Saturday at 12:47 a.m. and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license and speeding. Officers Brad Dicenzo and Jason daCunha made the arrest on the Newburyport Turnpike.
Rowley
The following item was recorded in the Rowley police log:
Jane Helen Williams, 36, 709 River View Lane, Norwich, Conn., was arrested Jan. 31 at 11:31 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant and with operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The arrest was made on Haverhill Street.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Dayna Marie Merry, 31, 191 Beach Road, Apt. A211, Salisbury, was arrested Sunday and charged with strangulation/suffocation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts) and defacing or damaging property. Officer Brian Verney made the arrest at Tidewater at Salisbury Beach.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Heather Marie Harding, 34, 75 Merrimac St., No. 1, Laconia, New Hampshire, was arrested Sunday at 1:07 a.m. and charged with disobeying an officer and recklessly operating a motor vehicle. Seabrook police made the arrest following a pursuit on Lafayette Road.
Krista Mary Kallio, 55, 126 Whipporwill St., Seabrook, was arrested Sunday at 1:54 a.m. and charged with domestic violence, simple assault with physical contact and simple assault with bodily injury. Seabrook police made the arrest on Whipporwill Street.
Tammy Greer, 44, 138 Garden St., Seabrook, was arrested Monday at 9:54 a.m. and charged with theft by unauthorized taking up to $1,000 and theft by deception up to $1,000. The arrest was made at the police station.
Kristel D. Mejias, 45, 65 Rowley St., Rowley, was arrested Monday at 11:01 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made at the police station.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.