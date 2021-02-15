Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Jessica Lynn George, 32, of 168 Elm St., Amesbury, was arrested Friday at 6:38 p.m. and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a previous warrant. Officers Neil Moody and Shawn O’Brien made the arrest near Exit 54 south on Interstate 495.
Newburyport
The following item was recorded in the Newburyport police log:
Ann Marie Brault, 59, 9 Fairview Circle, Groveland, was arrested Wednesday at 10:14 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense) and a marked lanes violation. Officer Schyler Reilly made the arrest on Storey Avenue.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Greg A. Harden, 50, of 26 Beach Road, Salisbury, was arrested Friday at 5:13 p.m. and charged with possession of a Class B drug, possession of a Class E drug and a bicycle violation. Officer Timothy Rivet made the arrest on Beach Road.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Brian M. Kinney, 44, 18 Ponderosa Ave., Nashua, N.H., was arrested Wednesday at 1:06 p.m. and charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying an officer and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
Brian Edward Maguire, 31, of 80 Folly Mill Road, Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 8:53 a.m. and charged with driving after revocation or suspension (subsequent offense) and driving after revocation or suspension. The arrest was made at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Andover Street.
Craig Barker, 56, of 204C Walton Road, Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 1:05 p.m. and charged on bench warrants. The arrest was made on Walton Road.
Edward Wyatt McGillicuddy, 29, of 8 Pinecrest Ave., Gloucester, was arrested Saturday at 10:19 a.m. and charged with burglary and criminal mischief (vandalism). The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
Charles J. Thibault, 53, of 90 Foggs Lane, Seabrook, was arrested Saturday at 1:10 p.m. and charged with receiving stolen property of up to $1,000. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
Jordan Michele Lamprey, 23, of 25 New Road, North Hampton, N.H., was arrested Saturday at 4:43 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant, breach of bail and unauthorized use of a vehicle of up to $1,000. The arrest was made at Rockingham Village.
