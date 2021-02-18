Rowley
The following item was recorded in the Rowley police log:
Kristel Diamond Mejias, 45, 65 Central St., Rowley, was arrested Feb. 10 at 7:26 a.m. and charged on two previous warrants. The arrest was made on Central Street.
Updated: February 18, 2021 @ 3:47 am
