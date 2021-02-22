Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Todd Allen Vigeant, 46, of 83 Main St., No. 2, Amesbury, was arrested Sunday at 12:58 a.m. and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense) and motor vehicle operator refusing to self-identify. Officers Kiro Shenouda and Neil Moody made the arrest on Main Street.
Seabrook
The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Jeffrey Redfern, 50, of 177 Essex St., Lynn, was arrested Saturday at 10:22 p.m. and charged with credit card fraud of up to $1,000 (12 counts). The arrest was made at Chop Shop Pub at 920 Lafayette Road.
