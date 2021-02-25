Newburyport
The following item was recorded in the Newburyport police log:
Terrance Dery, 25, 190 Grove St., No. 3, Manchester, N.H., was arrested Monday at 3:12 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, improper operation of a motor vehicle and speeding. Officer Schyler Reilly made the arrest at the Route 1 rotary.
Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Aaron Elarraga, 22, 96 Farm Lane, Seabrook, was arrested Monday at 2:27 a.m. and charged on two previous warrants. Officer Teagan Davis made the arrest on Main Street.
Rowley
The following items were recorded in the Rowley police log:
Elizabeth Gardiner Liguori, 34, 148R Elm St., Byfield, was arrested Feb. 16, at 6:32 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), a marked lanes violation and license not in possession. The arrest was made on Route 1.
Larry Lopez, 34, 9 Walnut St., Apt. N, Foxborough, was arrested Sunday at 12:21 a.m. and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The arrest was made on Route 1.
Benjamin A. Leary, 40, 131 Whittier Meadows Drive, Amesbury, was arrested Sunday at 11:36 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and not having an inspection sticker. The arrest was made on Route 1.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Danielle S. Kennedy, 27, 115 Rockingham Village, Apt. C16, Seabrook, was arrested Sunday at 12:02 p.m. and charged with willful concealment. The arrest was made at the police station.
Shawn P. McClelland, 44, 17 Randall Drive, Apt. O, Seabrook, was arrested Monday at 3:50 p.m. and charged with counts of simple assault. The arrest was made at the police station.
Julie Scarfo, 56, 12 Ayer Circle, Seabrook, was arrested Monday at 5:53 p.m. and charged with simple assault (domestic violence) and simple assault. The arrest was made on Ayer Circle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.