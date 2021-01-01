State police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Kelli J. Yeo, 29, 8 Glade St., Billerica, was arrested Monday at 11:39 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Trooper Thomas Hollow made the arrest in Merrimac.
East Kingston, NH - Frederick N. Eaton, 82, of East Kingston died Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Exeter Hospital. He was born October 24, 1938 in Newburyport, the son of the late John L. and Catherine (Frank) Eaton. Fred was raised in Newburyport, and attended local schools. He was a truck d…
