Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Raymond Costa, 27, 106 Friend St., No. 16, Amesbury, was arrested Thursday, at 6:21 p.m. and charged on two previous warrants. Officers Liam Leary and Thomas Nichols made the arrest on Congress Street.
Salisbury
The following items were recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Robyn M. DiPietro, 56, 87 North St., Chelmsford, was arrested Jan. 6 at 10:51 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Craig Goodrich made the arrest at the Salisbury police station.
David Hajj, 62, 191 Beach Road, Apt. D112, Salisbury, was arrested Thursday at 5:38 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene after property damage. Officer Jayson Davis made the arrest on Beach Road.
Brian Michael Kinney, 44, 18 Ponderosa Ave., Nashua, N.H., was arrested Friday at 12:01 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop for police. Officer Jeffrey Greene made the arrest on Pike Street.
Seabrook
The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Jacqueline M. Holt, 50, 75 Lillian Ave., Seabrook, was arrested Jan. 5 at 6:59 a.m. and charged with theft by unauthorized taking of up to $1,000 (three counts). The arrest was made at Market Basket, north, Route 1.
Melissa Marie Currier, 42, 121 Conifer Hill Drive, No. 633, Danvers, was arrested Friday at 3:37 p.m. and charged with shoplifting. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
Judith Patnaude, 56, 113 Rockingham Village, No. 9, Seabrook, was arrested Monday at 7:27 p.m. and charged with simple assault (domestic violence) and simple assault. The arrest was made on Batchelder Road.
