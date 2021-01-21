Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Allison Nicole O’Rourke, 24, 56 Woodbridge Road, East Hampton, N.H., was arrested Jan. 12 at 10:48 p.m. and charged with forgery of a government instrument/check (two counts), possession of a controlled drug and illegal possession of marijuana. The arrest was made on Route 1.
Paul N. Bathrick, 35, 11 F St., Hampton, N.H., was arrested Jan. 13, at 12:53 a.m. and charged on bench warrants, driving after revocation or suspension for driving while intoxicated and driving after revocation or suspension. The arrest was made on Folly Mill Road.
Brian Pelletier, 29, 11 Collins St., Apt. C8, Seabrook, was arrested Thursday at 12:39 p.m. and charged with simple assault (two counts). The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
Joshua Pelletier, 29, 43 Tilton Ave., Kittery, Maine, was arrested Thursday at 12:41 p.m. and charged with receiving stolen property of more than $1,501 (two counts). The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
Robin Abrahams, 28, 177 S. Main St., Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 9:18 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made on Route 1.
Amy Lee Warcewicz, 39, 119 Rockingham Village Apt. B14, Seabrook, was arrested Saturday at 5:50 a.m. and charged with breach of bail. The arrest was made at Rockingham Village.
Amanda M. Morgenstern, 30, 3 Meeting Place Drive, No. 106, Exeter, N.H., was arrested Saturday at 4:14 p.m. and charged with willful concealment and receiving stolen property of up to $1,000. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
