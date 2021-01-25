Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Corrine A. LeClair, 32, 109 Blacksnake Road, Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 7:21 p.m. and charged with failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop or yield. Officers Liam Leary and Danielle Bower made the arrest on Market Street near the South Hampton line.
Newbury
The following item was recorded in the Newbury police log:
Devine Markel Houston, 27, 10 Gerald Ave., No. 10, Randolph, was arrested Saturday at 1:10 a.m. and charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation. Officer Jason daCunha made the arrest on the Newburyport Turnpike.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Frank Joseph Mical, 91, 111 Railroad Ave., Salisbury, was arrested Friday at 10:30 a.m. and charged with criminal mischief, simple assault with physical contact or bodily injury, and theft by unauthorized taking of up to $1,000. The arrest was made at the police station on Liberty Lane.
Diego A. Perez, 30, 4R Shelby Place, Worcester, was arrested Saturday at 12:22 a.m. and charged with driving a motor vehicle while impaired. Seabrook police made the arrest at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Chelmsford Street.
